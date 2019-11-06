Two dead in separate shooting incidents in NegOr
Dumaguete City, Negros Oriental—A drug surrenderer was waylaid by two armed men on board a motorcycle in barangay Basak, Zamboanguita, Negros Oriental on Tuesday afternoon, November 5, 2019.
The victim, who was on board his motorcycle when he was shot dead, was identified in a police report as John Celso Ferrero, a resident of barangay Poblacion in Zamboanguita.
According to the initial investigation of the police, two gunmen on board a motorcycle shot the victim several times using a gun of a still unknown caliber.
The victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds to his body and died on the spot.
Meanwhile, another person succumbed to multiple gunshot wounds when he was attacked by a still unidentified assailant also on Wednesday at the BCMC compound in Upper Motong, Dumaguete City.
The victim was 21-year-old Francis Jocum, a resident of Purok Santan in Barangay Taclobo, who is a member of the LGBT community.
In an interview, Police Lieutenant Colonel Wilfredo Alarcon, officer-in-charge of the Dumaguete City Police Office, said the investigators are still checking the background of the victim which may help them determine the motive of the killing.
He said a concerned citizen called up the police station to inform of a shooting incident. When the investigators arrived at the crime scene the victim was already lifeless. /bmjo
