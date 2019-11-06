SRP technical working group to prepare traffic plan for opening of CCLEX in 2021

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City government has formed a technical working group to prepare for the opening of the Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX) in 2021.

The TWG is tasked to prepare the road plans to make sure that the opening of the new bridge will not disrupt the traffic flow at the Cebu South Coastal Road (CSCR), says Lawyer Jose Daluz, the South Road Properties (SRP) manager.

They will also have to find alternative routes to prevent from creating bottlenecks especially near the CCLEX toolway.

Daluz said the TWG will consist of the SRP management and representatives of the Department of Public Works and Highways in Central Visayas (DPWH-7) and major developers of the SRP including the SM-Ayala Consortium, Filinvest Land, Inc., and the Universal Hotel and Resorts Incorporated (UHRI).

“I see (the) SRP two to three years from now with the coming in of (the) CCLEX. I see the traffic from Lapu-lapu City enter SRP. With the developments at the UHRI and others, the SRP will be very busy in terms of traffic volume. We formed the technical group so we will know how to address the traffic that is coming (in),” said Daluz.

As part of their preparations, Daluz said that they will also be asking Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) experts to help in their planning of transportation that should be allowed on the interior roads of the SRP. They wanted to remove traffic volume from the CSCR.

The DPWH, for its part, is also studying the infrastructure requirements that they would complement with the soon to opened CCLEX including roundabouts, viaducts, skyways, and others, to make sure that volume of traffic will not be concentrated in the area.

Daluz admitted that establishments that now operate at the SRP has expressed concerned on the presence of DPWH-7 roundabouts at the CSCR. The TWG will serve as “bridge” between the government agency and concerned businesses. / dcb