Renovation of old facilities seen as rebirth of PH sports

MANILA, Philippines — There are several promising athletes that remain untapped to this day due to the lack of sports facilities.

With the renovation of facilities inside the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex in Manila and Philsports in Pasig City being undertaken by the Philippine Sports Commission, these undiscovered athletes will now have a world-class training ground where they improve their craft.

Members of the House Committee on Youth and Sports Development visited both complexes on Wednesday and hailed the renovation as the renaissance of Philippine sports due to the opportunities these venues can provide to the Filipino athlete.

“There are more Lydia De Vegas, Elma Muros, Isidro Del Prados and Teofilo Yldefonsos out there, who don’t have the chance to hone their skills due to the deficiency of world-class facilities,” said House committee chairperson Eric Martinez.

“These new facilities inside RMSC and Philsports will address the need,” added the representative from the 2nd district of Valenzuela City.

PSC Chairman Butch Ramirez toured Martinez around the complex with House committee members Rep. Faustino Michael Carlos Dy III of Isabela, Rep. Strike Revilla of Cavite, Rep. John Rey Tiangco of Navotas and Rep. Jose Teves Jr. from TGP party-list.

The newly-refurbished Rizal Memorial Coliseum inside RMSC will be completed come Nov. 15, the first time it experienced complete renovation since the 1935.

Three hundred meters away is the Ninoy Aquino Stadium, which will reopen on Nov. 21, nine days away from the kick-off ceremony of the 30th Southeast Asian Games.

These facilities are part of the P842.5-million financial assistance that the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (Pagcor) has given to the PSC for the total facelift of both complexes.