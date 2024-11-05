Netizens support PBA’s potential arena deal with Chavit Singson

The leadership of the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) is currently in talks with senatorial candidate Chavit Singson on a plan to build its own arena in Pasig City.

The group is considering the Metrowalk Commercial Complex, the old site of the ‘Payanig sa Pasig’ amusement park that became famous in the 1990s.

Singson’s LCS Group plans to redevelop the Metrowalk area into a “new city,” which may enhance the suitability of the location for a dedicated PBA venue.

Netizens, who learned of the plan, commented on social media regarding the project.

One user stated, “Kuya Gob Manong Singson for Senator, ikaw lang sakalam,” reflecting support for Singson’s active involvement on the PBA arena project. Another user wrote, “Iboboto kita senador!” indicating his backing for Singson’s political ambitions.

PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial and Singson started to discuss the project during Game One of the Governors’ Cup finals between TNT and Barangay Ginebra at the Ynares Center.

The PBA’s dream to construct its own arena has been discussed since the tenure of former Commissioner Noli Eala. A recent planning session revealed a 70 to 75 percent chance of the project’s success.

PBA Chairman Ricky Vargas announced that a business partner for the construction has already been secured.

