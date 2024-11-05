Mandaue Council summons DPWH, contractor over riprap collapse in Maguikay

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The Mandaue City Council is requesting the DPWH Sixth Engineering Office and ZLREJ Trading and Construction Corp. to appear at their next session on Monday to explain about the issues regarding the collapse portion of the riprap in Barangay Maguikay.

This is after the resolution of City Councilor Jesus “Jun” Arcilla, the Chairman of the Committee on Public Works and Infrastructure, regarding the matter was passed by the city council during their session on Monday, Nov. 4.

Arcilla said that the collapsed of the riprap should be looked into as it poses risk to residents living in the area.

He added that the flood control project along the Butuanon River was implemented to mitigate the risk of flooding and to protect the life and property from flood.

The recent collapse has raised concerns the project’s design, materials, and overall structure integrity and prompted residents as well as public officials to seek accountability and clarity on the issue, he said.

Arcilla said that the DPWH Sixth Engineering Office and ZLREJ are the responsible government agency and contractor that are involved in planning, execution, and oversighnt of the infrastructure project.

Thus, they should clarify to the public regarding the incident and answers the questions from the council, he said.

“Nagpapasar ta og resolution kay importante man gud kaayo na kay unsa ang ilaha’ng future plan simbako ma ingun ana gihapon. Wala man gud ta magtukod og project sa gobyerno nga para karun lang. Ang atoa para sad sa future, nakita man sad gud to nato sa ni-collapse nga menus kaayong semento,” said Arcilla in a phone interview with the media on Tuesday, Nov. 5.

ZLREJ Trading and Construction Corp. is the contractor of the DPWH Sixth District Engineering Office for the 6,900 linear meters flood control project along the Butuanon River, which includes the collapse riprap.

The affected portion is part of the P127 million flood control project for 2024 funded by the office of Lone District Rep. Emmarie “Lolypop” Ouano-Dizon.

The updated project was constructed in February 2024 and is expected to be completed in Dec. 9, 2024.

Arcilla is also considering to invite a representative from the Office of the Congresswoman.

Arcilla said that there should also be documentation during the implementation of the project just like when the city is implementing its own project.

Arcilla said that this is also the reason why he passed an ordinance last April titled “Strengthening the collaboration between the national government agencies, and the city for the programs, projects and activities”.

The ordinance is in accordance sections 2(c), 25(b), 26, and 27 of Republic Act no. 7160 otherwise known as the “Local Government Code of 1991″ which states that all National Government Agencies and Government-Owned and Control Corporations that will be implementing national polices, programs, and activities within the teritorrial jurisdiction of the City of Mandaue shall coordinate consult and involve in the planning and implementation of these projects”.

Based on the city ordinance, the details of the projects should be submitted to the Sangguniang Panlungsod before it will be implemented. No programs shall be implemented in the city unless approved by the council.

Any act that will be done without the approval of the city shall be considered as an ‘inimical act of compromising the general welfare of the constituents and violation of the ordinance.

Any officer or employee of the national government agency vioalting the ordinance shall be fined P2,500 per violation and/or imprisonment of not more than six months.

Arcilla said that the ordinance was passed to oversee the programs implemented in the city and to complement each other’s project.

“Wala tay gipili nga project gikan sa national basta naa lang gyud coordination. Nahitabo man gud naay mga projects sa city nga magkasugat sa national, malangan na nuon og samot kay magrealign na sad tas atoang budget. Mao na dapat naay coordination para ang mga project dili magkapareha og area, dili mag-abot,” said Arcilla.

“Wala gyud silay (DPWH) coordination, insulto nato. Mas maayo gyud naay coordination nga aron makatan-aw sad ang city,” he added.

RELATED STORIES

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP