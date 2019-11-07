Cebu City Legal Office OKs P5M financial aid to barangays

CEBU CITY, Philippines–The Cebu City Legal Office (CLO) said there are no legal impediments for the P5 million financial assistance the Cebu City government will be providing to the barangays, and these can be released as long as the barangays fulfill the requirements for the financial aid.

Lawyer Rey Gealon, the Cebu City Legal Officer, told CDN Digital via a text message that they have issued a favorable opinion for the financial assistance because the funds would be utilized for the purchase of garbage trucks and vehicles that can be used in the day to day operations.

“The CLO has rendered a favorable legal opinion to extend P5 million financial assistance to 80 barangays of Cebu City. Upon the instruction of the Mayor, the CLO has to facilitate the expeditious release of the P5 million financial assistance to all 80 barangays regardless of the political affiliations of the respective barangay’s leadership,” said Gealon.

Barangay San Jose may be the first recipient of the P5 million financial aid as they have sought for a memorandum of agreement (MOA) with the city government for the acceptance of the financial aid.

Gealon said the barangay was able to provide a barangay resolution authorizing its chief, Jovenito Ardaba, to sign a MOA with Mayor Edgardo Labella.

The City Council will have to pass a similar resolution to the city in order to authorize Labella to sign the MOA with the barangays.

Gealon said this may be tedious, but it is the requirement for the barangays to avail the P5 million to ensure it will be used only to solve the garbage problems of the barangays.

He urged the barangays to follow the lead of Barangay San Jose so they, too, can avail of the P5 million financial assistance for their barangays as soon as possible. /bmjo