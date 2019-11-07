Garcia to create traffic board to manage Metro Cebu national roads

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A traffic management board that will implement policies on national roads will be created to address the present traffic woes.

Governor Gwendolyn Garcia is set to issue anytime today, November 7, an executive order creating the Metro Cebu Traffic Management Board in order to harmonize the traffic-related programs of the different concerned government agencies to “restore order in our national roads and [ensure] the safety convenience and general welfare of our constituents.”

The traffic management board will include the Central Visayas Offices of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH-7), Land Transport Office (LTO-7), Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB-7), the League of Municipalities of the Philippines (LMP) – Cebu Chapter, and representatives from the metro cities of Mandaue, Talisay, Naga and Carcar.

Cebu City, where most of the traffic from these surrounding cities converge, is an independent city and not under the jurisdiction of the province. Lapu-Lapu City on Mactan Island, while a major converging point of Metro Cebu’s traffic flow, is also an independent city.

“This board shall set the policies that should govern national roads and shall call on the proper government agencies to implement existing laws as regards the use of national roads,” Garcia said.

According to Garcia, the creation of the board is necessary considering that the traffic congestion problem “is worsening and is already reaching crisis proportions.”

Last October 14, 2019, the 15th Sangguniang Panlalawigan has passed a resolution declaring a traffic crisis in Cebu, citing a 2018 study that claims that Cebu suffers from a P1-billion daily economic loss because of its traffic congestion problem.

Garcia discussed the proposed creation of the traffic management board on Thursday morning with DPWH-7 Regional Director Edgar Tabacon.

“They are very enthusiastic about it (because they do not have) police powers on their own. Igo ra sila maka maintain sa national roads (their role is limited to maintaining the roads),” said Garcia.

“In the absence of any entity that can harmonize and establish common rules among all LGUs that are traversed by national roads, then I believe that it is my responsibility as governor of Cebu to provide this platform by virtue of an executive order,” she added./elb