Slain Dumaguete radio commentator took eight bullets – police

DUMAGUETE CITY, Negros Oriental — The radio blocktime commentator who was shot Thursday morning in this city succumbed to eight gunshot wounds in the different parts of his body, police said.

Dindo Generoso, 67, of Barangay Banilad, Dumaguete City, died on the spot when waylaid by two unidentified armed men on board a motorcycle, a police report said.

The victim was driving his car along the city’s Hibbard Avenue at around 7:30 a.m. today, Thursday, November 7, 2019, when the suspects riding in tandem on a motorcycle shot the window of the driver’s side several times.

The assailants, who were wearing full-faced helmets and jackets, fled to an unknown direction.

The victim handled a blocktime program from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. over dyEM FM Bai Radio, which tackled political issues, the police report added.

The Scene of the Crime Operatives (Soco) recovered seven empty shells of caliber .45 outside of the vehicle and one slug inside the victim’s car.

Police Colonel Julian Entoma, director of the Negros Oriental Provincial Police Office (NOPPO), said investigators were yet to determine the motive of the murder.

“Pati sa iyang cellphone wala tay makita nga dunay death threats kaniya. Amo pang ipa scan sa cybercrime office. Sa pagkakaron amo pang gitagpi-tagpi ang CCTV footage sa area. Dili pa gyud nato ma-establish ang motive,” Entoma added.

(We cannot find any death threat in his cellphone. [But] we are having it scanned at the Cybercrime office. Right now, we are putting together the CCTV footage in the area. We still can’t establish the motive.)

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) and the Philippine National Police (PNP) Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) in Dumaguete City are conducting a parallel investigation into Generoso’s murder, Entoma revealed./elb