PB declares traffic crisis in Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Provincial Board has declared a “traffic crisis” in the province.

With the declaration, PB Member Glenn Anthony Soco of the sixth district of Cebu is urging Congress to identify measures that would address the congestion problems here.

He is also proposing for government to partner with the private sector in the implementation of projects that will address Cebu’s congestion problems.

“The nature and magnitude of traffic and congestion in the thoroughfares is even to be considered as a public calamity. Its effects (are) catastrophic and terrible. It must be considered a crisis of national significance,” Soco said.

Soco delivered a privilege speech during the PB session held this afternoon, October 14, to raise a concern on Cebu’s worsening traffic condition.

He quoted a 2018 study by the Japanese International Cooperation Agency (Jica) which says that Metro Cebu’s congestion problems results to economic losses of at least P1.1 billion per day.

Soco said that the declaration of a traffic crisis here “would increase the level of discussion and participation of the public in addressing the problem.”

The 15 PB members present in this afternoon’s session unanimous passed Soco’s resolution for the declaration of a traffic crisis in Cebu. / dcb