Is it forevermore for Sarah and Matteo?

Is couple Sarah Geronimo and Matteo Guidicelli already engaged?

On Thursday night, November 7, Guidicelli posted in his Instagram account @matteog, two photos of himself and Geronimo with the caption: “I love you my love, now and forever.”

Geronimo and Guidicelli were wearing white polo shirts and were clearly happy.

On Geronimo’s left ring finger is a diamond ring.

The couple has not categorically confirmed that they are engaged.

But it looks like they really are based on the comments of fellow celebrities.

Billy Crawford, Angel Locsin, KC Concepcion, Gary Valenciano, Bianca Gonzales-Intal and Martin Nievera were some of the celebrities who congratulated the couple.

Geronimo and Guidicelli have been together for six years.