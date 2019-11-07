On illegal drugs: Will VP Leni walk the talk?

It is clear from the very start that the Filipino people agree to the style of President Rodrigo Duterte in solving the serious illegal drug problem in the country.

His style was clearly communicated by him to the voters prior to the 2016 presidential election. The Filipino people, frustrated of the old system, have been longing for a true solution to what one may consider as the worst problem plaguing the country: illegal drugs. They overwhelmingly voted for Duterte.

When he started his war on drugs, according to credible surveys of SWS and Pulse Asia, he got a very high trust and approval ratings. Such high ratings reflect in all categories of audiences, from the professionals all the way down to the masses.

On the other hand, the President’s critics capitalized the issue of his “failure” to solve the drug problem within 6 months as promised by him during the campaign period. They concluded that Duterte is a liar because he did not stick to his deadline.

Duterte’s supporters, however, perfectly understand his explanation that his promise of 6 months was not a lie because he was not president yet at that time. He said he did not have access yet to all the intelligence information until he became president. That was the only time that he realized how enormous problem of drugs has been.

His supporters defend him and even appreciate him for his relentless efforts to solve the problem. They feel the big difference between the current administration and the previous administration, where during the latter drugs were sold like candies on the streets. His rating continues to soar high.

The midterm election again proved the peoples’ approval of the President’s approach. His candidates dominated in the senatorial race while no one from the opposition won in that election. It was a crashing defeat to a discredited Liberal Party that presented nothing to the country except empty noise.

Even after the mid-term election, Duterte has continued to enjoy the high trust and approval ratings of the Filipino people. This is a manifestation that people from all walks of life want him to continue his way of solving the drug problem.

However, from day one, no less than his Vice President has criticized his way of solving the problem.

Apparently embracing anyone who is willing to help solving the drug problem, the President designated the Vice President to be the drug czar.

As of Wednesday, Robredo accepted the challenge. She emphasized in her speech that she has her own position on the President’s war on drugs. Leni as the drug czar may appear a cruel joke for some, but let us give her a chance.

VP Leni should not copy the performance — or lack of it — of her party mate former President Noynoy Aquino because certainly she could not solve the problem in such a way. If she does not continue the Duterte strategy, she should find her own effective ways.

This test can make or break the lady VP. Will she walk the talk?