San Miguel expected to parade new reinforcement in Cebu game vs Rain or Shine

San Miguel is expected to parade a new import when it plays Rain or Shine in a PBA Governors’ Cup game in Cebu on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at the Hoops Dome in Lapu-Lapu City.

The Beermen tapped former Cleveland Cavalier John Holland to reinforce its roster while Dez Wells continues to be on the injury list.

In a report on PBA.ph, Beermen head coach Leo Austria said Wells is suffering from nagging pains on one of his feet and asked to sit out indefinitely.

“We’re hoping we can fix the paperwork for Holland [in time for Saturday],” said Austria, who expects his new reinforcement to arrive Friday.

“Wells told us that he can’t play Saturday so we got a backup. We can’t afford to play without an import for the second time,” added Austria, whose Beermen improved to a 6-3 record to stay at the fourth seed.

The Beermen defeated Blackwater 99-96 in overtime Wednesday, November 6, but fielded an all-Filipino lineup while Wells sat on the bench.

San Miguel, which is seeking its Grand Slam in franchise history, will play Rain or Shine and TNT in its final two games and it hopes to retain its spot in the top four to get hold of a twice-to-beat bonus come the playoffs.

Without Wells, the Beermen relied on five-time MVP June Mar Fajardo for points with the 6-foot-10 giant from Pinamungajan town, southern Cebu putting up 30 points and 13 rebounds in 32 minutes against the Elite.

Holland will try to fill in Wells’ insane offensive production in the PBA with the latter putting up averages of 37.1 points, 7.9 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 2.0 steals, and 1.0 blocks a game.

The former Cavalier played for two seasons in the NBA but he spent most of his professional career in the United States playing in the G-League.

In four seasons in the developmental league, the 6-foot-5 Holland averaged 18.1 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.4 steals.