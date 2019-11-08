2 drug suspects arrested, P1-M illegal drugs seized

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police arrested two high-value drug personalities in two buy-and-bust operations conducted between 2:30 a.m. to 3:50 a.m. on Friday, November 8, in Sitios Sugarlandia and Lower Bacayan, Barangay Bacayan.

The two suspects were identified as Jefferson Ruaza “Poy-poy” Sasan, 27, and Paul Daniel “Pol-pol” Sanchez Miñoza, 26.

Both suspects are residents of Barangay Bacayan.

Police Major Jonathan Taneo, chief of Talamban police, said they first intercepted the illegal activities of Sasan and subjected him under surveillance for one week.

Taneo said they arrested Sasan around 2:30 a.m. outside his home after he sold a pack of shabu to a police poseur buyer.

Confiscated from Sasan were packs of suspected shabu with an estimated weight of 75.20 grams and a dangerous drugs board (DDB) value of P511,360.

Police investigation revealed that Sasan is able to dispose 25 grams of suspected shabu a week within Barangay Bacayan and its neighboring villages of Pit-os and San Jose.

Taneo said they knew of Sasan’s activities for some time before the operation.

After Sasan was arrested, Taneo said they learned about Miñoza’s illegal drug trade and immediately set up a follow-up operation that led to his arrest in Lower Bacayan.

Seized from Miñoza was at least 100 grams of shabu with a DDB value of P685,032.

“Siya (Miñoza) gyud ang gagunit sa mga shabu,” said Taneo.

(It was Miñoza who was handling the illegal drugs.)

According to Taneo, Miñoza distributes the drugs in bigger areas outside their jurisdiction which included Barangay Banilad and Barangay Lahug.

The two suspects are now detained at the Talamban Police Station as they wait for the filing of charges in violation of Sections 5 and 11 of Republic Act 9165.

Taneo said they will conduct further investigation to trace if Sasan and Miñoza belong to drug syndicates in Cebu. / celr