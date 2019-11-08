Phaseout of old passenger utility vehicles set by June 2020

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Transport operators have until June 2020 to shift to modernize passenger utility vehicles (PUVs).

Reynaldo Elnar, assistant regional director of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) in Central Visayas, made this statement in an interview with the media on Friday, November 8.

The Department of Transportation-LTFRB conducted on Friday the Modern PUV Caravan at the SM Seaside City to enable transport operators, cooperatives and drivers to see various alternative types of modern PUVs.

Elnar stressed that they would no longer renew the franchises for non-compliant vehicles.

If the existing transport cooperatives or operators fail to acquire modern PUVS, the LTFRB would open their routes to other transport cooperatives, he said.

At present, around 100 modern PUVs are plying different routes in Cebu, including those going to the Mactan Cebu International Airport.

According to Elnar, they are now processing applications of 40 PUVs intended to serve two routes.

Twenty PUVs would be serving the Guba-IT Park route while another 20 would be serving the Cordova to Lapu-Lapu City route, he added.

Several PUV manufacturers displayed PUV models outside SM Seaside’s city wing.

After the formal launching and ribbon cutting of the caravan, several financial institutions will be presenting their financing products for the acquisition of the modern PUVs. / celr