130-foot Divine Mercy icon to rise in Consolacion town

Pilgrims and visitors from all over the world planning to visit Cebu during the commemoration of the quincentenary of Philippine Christianization in 2021 can look forward to be welcomed by an imposing icon of the Divine Mercy on top of a mountain rising some 800 feet above sea level.

The 130-foot icon will face east overlooking the Mactan Cebu International Airport and Cebu International Seaport and will be located in Barangay Garing, Consolacion town in northern Cebu.

The construction of the icon of the Divine Mercy is being undertaken through the efforts of the Shrine of The Divine Mercy de Cebu Foundation, Inc. (SDMCF), a lay foundation that is tending over the Archdiocesan Shrine of The Divine Mercy in Barangay Garing.

The foundation is also the evangelization arm of the Cebu Archdiocese in the promotion of the devotion to the Divine Mercy.

According to foundation president Imma Berdin Alfon, the Divine Mercy icon is one of two projects that the Archdiocese of Cebu will be completing in time for the celebration in 2021.

The other project is a giant image of Our Lady of Fatima to be constructed in San Remigio town, a northern Cebu town located 91.5 kilometers from Cebu City.

Alfon said Cebu Archbishop Jose S. Palma revealed his support for the twin projects in his homily before massgoers of San Narciso Parish in Consolacion last October 29, 2019 during the Mass in celebration of the town fiesta.

The Archdiocesan Shrine of the Divine Mercy in Garing sits on a six-hectare lot donated by the family of former Consolacion mayor Avelino Gungob Sr.

Details of the design and site development will be presented during a press conference to be held on Monday, November 11, at 10 a.m. at the Archbishop’s Palace located on Jakosalem Street, Cebu City.

The SDMCF has tapped the services of urban planner and world renowned architect Felino “Jun” Palafox to help in the site development covering approximately 27 hectares when fully developed.

Palafox is scheduled to join the press conference on Monday, November 11.

The press conference will be highlighted by the unveiling of the foundation’s official logo to be led by Archbishop Palma.

On November 23 and 24, the foundation will host the 3rd Cebu Archdiocesan Apostolate on Mercy (CAACOM) with the theme, “Divine Mercy: Source of Christian Unity”. / celr