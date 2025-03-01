PRO-7: Zero crime recorded at RSPC 2025 in Siquijor

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Zero crime incidents were recorded by authorities throughout the duration of the recently-concluded 2025 Regional Schools Press Conference (RSPC) hosted by the province of Siquijor.

The educational program began on February 24 and ended on February 28. Held annually, RSPC is a much-anticipated event by young journalists as they are given the chance to showcase their skills and learn more from others.

This year, the theme is “Chronicling the nation’s odyssey; Nurturing the Filipino legacy.”

READ:

Sinulog 2025: 4M people crowd Cebu City

2025 elections: PRO-7 mobilizes 200 cops to Negros Oriental

Around 6,500 participants, composed of students, coaches, and division technical groups, from public and private schools across Central Visayas gathered in Siquijor province for the gathering.

The event went smoothly with no reported major incidents that involved the young journalists, according to a report from the Siquijor Police Provincial Office.

The Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) disclosed that this achievement was the result of the deployment of a significant number of officers at the event venues and accommodations to ensure the safety of all participants.

PRO-7 regional director Police Brigadier General Redrico Maranan stated that they were able to cultivate a safe environment through their efforts to prioritize meticulous planning and execution – along with the implementation of security measures and clear communication.

Maranan commended the men and women of local police in Siquijor for their diligence while safeguarding the thousands of guests for RSPC 2025.

“I commend the Siquijor Police and all partner agencies for their hard work in ensuring the effective and peaceful execution of the event in Siquijor Province. The proactive preparation, strong coordination, and collaboration with local government units and the Department of Education were critical in achieving an incident-free outcome,” he said. /clorenciana

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP