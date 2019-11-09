Willem Dafoe: ‘An incredible feeling’ to join 1986 Edsa revolution

MANILA, Philippines — “An incredible feeling.”

So said Willem Dafoe, revealing that he was one of the thousands of protestors who flocked to Edsa, which led to the toppling of the Marcos dictatorship in 1986.

In a Vanity Fair video interview released Tuesday, the Academy Award-nominated actor said that he took part in the three-day protest, as he was in the Philippines to shoot the Oliver Stone-directed war film “Platoon.”

“I arrived in the Philippines, and my plane was the last plane in because there was a revolution,” Dafoe said.

Upon arriving, Dafoe recalled that he was advised to “Sit tight, the movie’s canceled, we’ll get you out when you can.”

“So for three or four days, me and a couple of other people that were there ahead of time, were out on the streets with the people,” Dafoe said.

“And it was an incredible feeling because it was a revolution that happened for the most part without violence,” he added.

Released in 1986, “Platoon” went on to win best picture at the 59th Oscars. Dafoe also earned his first Oscar nomination for the film as best supporting actor. /muf

