UV Green Lancers cap elims with win over USJ-R in Cesafi college ball

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Defending champions University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers ended the double elimination with a 76-64 thrashing of the University of San Jose Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars in the Cesafi collegiate game, Saturday, November 9, 2019 at the Cebu Coliseum.

UV finished the elimination at the third spot with an 8-4 win-loss record.

Although it finished with the same card as the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters, UV stayed at the third spot because UC had swept them in the eliminations.

USJ-R finished at the bottom rung with a 2-10 record.

Froiland Maglasang led UV with 14 points while Juan Miguel Gastador exploded with 27 points for USJ-R.