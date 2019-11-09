2 dead, 3 hurt in separate motorcycle accidents in Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Two persons died while three others were injured in separate motorcycle-related road mishaps in southwestern and southern Cebu on Saturday, November 9, 2019.

The first incident took the life of 46-year-old, Rolando Canillo and severely injured Sherlyn Ureza Velasquez, 23, and John Labrador, 26, when their motorcycles crashed head on while traversing the national highway in Barangay Cambang-ug, Toledo City at around 8 a.m.

Canillo, from Barangay Tungkay of the city, was driving a blue Rusi motorcycle on his way to work at the Toledo City proper when he collided with the incoming black Honda XRM driven by Labrador, with Velasquez as his back rider.

According to Police Staff Sergeant Celso Makibato of the Toledo City Police, the three persons involved in the crash were thrown out of their motorcycles and landed on the side of the road.

Makibato said that Canillo went to the opposite lane to avoid the potholes on the road, not knowing that another motorcycle was approaching.

Makibato said emergency rescuers immediately arrived in the area and brought the three persons to the Toledo City Hospital, but Canillo was declared dead on arrival.

Labrador and Velasquez were later transferred to a Cebu City hospital for further treatment.

A few minutes before 10 a.m. also this Saturday, or some two hours after the vehicular incident in Toledo City, a man died in another motorcycle-related incident at the highway in Barangay Mananggal, Dalaguete in southern Cebu.

The driver of a black Yamaha Mio, identified as Alfredo Cedeño, 67, from Talisay City, was declared dead on arrival at the Julio Cardinal Rosales Memorial Hospital in Dalaguete while his back rider, Suzimo Belliz, 64, sustained minor injuries.

Police Corporal Christopher Amadar, desk officer of the Dalaguete Police Station, told CDN Digital that Cedeño lost control of his motorcycle, causing his vehicle to skid and overshoot the road before crashing near a canal.

Amadar said that Cedeño did not have any open wound when the emergency rescuers arrived, leading the police to surmise that he could have hit his head hard on the ground, even if he was wearing a helmet, when he landed on the roadside.

With these motorcycle accidents, the police from Toledo City and Dalaguete urged the public to follow the standard speed limit of 60 kilometers per hour in open highways and to have enough rest before they travel./elb