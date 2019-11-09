Crack team formed to hunt down the cop suspect in radioman’s murder

DUMAGUETE CITY, Negros Oriental — A team of five crack policemen has been dispatched to hunt down and arrest the policeman believed to be the gunman in the murder of radio commentator Dindo Generoso on November 7, 2019 in Barangay Piapi, Dumaguete City.

This developed as Police Colonel Julian Entoma, Negros Oriental Police Office (NCPO) chief, released on Saturday, November 9, a photo of the actual shooting, as captured in the Dumaguete City-owned CCTV camera installed in the area.

Entoma said that based on the CCTV footage, the alleged triggerman, Police Corporal Roger Rubio, was wearing a helmet of unique design.

The same helmet was recovered by the policemen inside his house in Barangay Banilad, Dumaguete City, Entoma revealed.

The photo released by Entoma showed a man wearing the same helmet recovered from Rubio’s home extending his firearm towards the direction of Generoso’s car.

Entoma said Rubio is believed to have left Negros Oriental but still in hiding somewhere on Negros Island.

Entoma said all police units both in Negros Oriental and Negros Occidental have been furnished a profile photo of Rubio as police searched for information that could lead to his capture.

“Ako ng gipakawalan sila aron mangita kang Rubio. Ako ng gipanghatag ang iyang profile photo sa police stations para makatabang sa amoa. Sa akong duda wala na diri. I doubt ug moadto pud siya sa Cebu. Murag naa ra sa Negros Island,” Entoma said.

(I dispatched the team to hunt Rubio. I also distributed his profile photo to the police stations so they can help us search for him. I suspect that he is no longer here [in Negros Oriental]. I doubt if he went to Cebu. I think he is just on Negros Island.)

Rubio was tagged as the triggerman in the murder of Generoso together with his accomplice, retired policeman Glenn Corsame, the alleged driver of the motorcycle boarded by Generoso when he shoot the broadcaster; and Teddy Reyes Salaw, the driver of the pick up who acted as the spotter.

Corsame and Salaw were separately arrested less than 10 hours after Generoso was killed.

Generoso, who anchored an 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. blocktime radio program over dyEM FM Bai Radio in Dumaguete, was driving his car along Hibbard Avenue in Barangay Piapi at around 7:30 a.m. of November 7 when two men on a motorcycle drove alongside the driver’s side. The back rider then proceeded to shoot Generoso several times through the car’s window. Generoso sustained eight gunshot wounds in the different parts of the body.

Rubio was identified by Salaw as the triggerman.

Corsame, Salaw and Rubio are now facing murder charges filed by the police before the city’s prosecutor’s office. /elb