Christina Frasco wins LMP national VP for Visayas

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Bringing the discussion of local autonomy in the national platform is a top priority for Liloan Mayor Christina Frasco after she was elected national vice president for Visayas of the League of Municipalities of the Philippines (LMP).

According to Frasco, her new position would be an opportunity to advance the advocacy of empowering the local government units (LGUs) in terms of economy and policy-making.

“Strengthening the economic and governance positions of our municipalities will ultimately redound to the benefit of our constituents. I look forward to bringing the voice and aspirations of the Visayas to the forefront of national development,” Frasco said in a statement.

Frasco, who is president of the LMP Cebu Chapter, won unopposed during the first National Directorate Meeting and Election of Officers of the league held at the New World Hotel in Makati City on November 6.

She was nominated by Narvacan, Ilocos Sur Mayor Luis “Chavit” Singson who also won unopposed as the league’s president.

LMP is the umbrella organization of the 1,489 municipal mayors in the country.

Frasco is currently in her second term as mayor of Liloan. The town was recently conferred with the Top Model Municipality Award by a national newspaper. Liloan has also been recognized by the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) as the Most Resilient Municipality in the Philippines based on the 2018 Competitiveness Index.

Frasco is the wife of Cebu fifth district Representative Vincent Franco “Duke” Frasco and the daughter of Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia. / dcb