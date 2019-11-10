Team A victorious in Cesafi high school All-Star game

By: Brian J. Ochoa - CDN Digital | November 10,2019 - 02:57 PM

Kyle Niño Ochavo of USPF soars for a shot during the Cesafi high school All-Star game at the Cebu Coliseum.

Cebu City, Philippines—Team A escaped with a 102-83 victory over Team B in the Cesafi high school All-Star game on Sunday, November 10, 2019, at the Cebu Coliseum here.

University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) playmaker Kyle Niño Ochavo led Team A with 18 points.

Ochavo was named high school All-Star Most Valuable Player.

He was joined in the Mythical Five by UC’s Isaiah Blanco, Don Bosco’s Vincent Escobido, UV’s Albert Sacayan, and USJ-R’s Kendrick Abarquez.

