Team A victorious in Cesafi high school All-Star game
Cebu City, Philippines—Team A escaped with a 102-83 victory over Team B in the Cesafi high school All-Star game on Sunday, November 10, 2019, at the Cebu Coliseum here.
University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) playmaker Kyle Niño Ochavo led Team A with 18 points.
Ochavo was named high school All-Star Most Valuable Player.
He was joined in the Mythical Five by UC’s Isaiah Blanco, Don Bosco’s Vincent Escobido, UV’s Albert Sacayan, and USJ-R’s Kendrick Abarquez.
