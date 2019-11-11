Northern portion of Mactan Channel closed on Nov. 12 for fluvial procession

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The northern side of Mactan Channel will be closed for vessel traffic on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, to give way for the fluvial procession for the feast of the Our Lady of Rule in Lapu-Lapu City.

Lieutenant Junior Grade Michael John Encina, spokesperson of the Philippine Coast Guard in Central Visayas (PCG-7), said they have already released a mariner’s advisory for the closure, which will be effective from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. or earlier

At least 60 sea vessels have already registered with the PCG-7 for the fluvial procession, which will start from the coast of Barangay Marigondon to Muelle Osmeña Wharf in Barangay Poblacion.

Encina assured that there will be no trips that will be suspended during the fluvial procession.

“So far, wala namang na-report na affected trips because the north channel lang ang isasara and for a certain period lang,” Encina said.

The ferry boat system, which conveys passengers from Mactan Island to Cebu City, will also not be affected since its route is not covered in the fluvial parade route.

Encina also assured that their personnel will be ready to respond to any incident during the seaborne parade.

PCG-7 will be deploying one vessel, two speedboats and two jet skis which will guide the parade participants. A boat assault team (BAT) composed of rescue divers and special operations personnel will also be deployed for the fluvial procession. /bmjo