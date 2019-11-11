Pagasa: Fair weather may greet fluvial procession

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Skies may clear for the fluvial procession in time with the feast day of Our Lady of the Rule (Nuestra Señora Virgen de la Regla) in Lapu-Lapu City on Tuesday, November 12.

Angelica Orongan, a weather specialist in the Mactan Station of the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa), said the gloomy weather in Metro Cebu would be expected to last only until Monday evening, November 11.

Orongan said the present weather condition had been brought by the trough or extension of the low pressure area (LPA) that had entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) this morning (November 11).

“We are currently affected by the trough or extension of the low pressure area that is inside PAR right now … Based on our models, the LPA will continue to affect Central Visayas until tonight,” Orongan told CDN Digital in a phone interview on Monday afternoon.

As of 3 p.m., the LPA is located at 1,025 km East of Virac, Catanduanes.

The LPA, which may develop into a tropical depression within the next 48 hours, may continue to affect the other parts of the country,

Light to moderate winds and sea conditions are expected in Metro Cebu while the temperatures would range between 24 to 33 degrees Celsius in the next five days./dbs