Fluvial procession in Lapu-Lapu may be cancelled if bad weather persists

LAPU-LAPU City, Philippines — The fluvial procession tomorrow November 12 in Lapu-Lapu City may be cancelled if bad weather will persist.

This has been the arranged plan of the Tourism Office of Lapu-Lapu City and the Lapu-Lapu fiesta committee.

However, according to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical Astronomical Services Administration Mactan Station, fair weather would be expected tomorrow on November 12 as the gloomy weather would be expected to last only until today, Monday, November 11.

The alternative plan is to transport the image of the Our Lady of the Rule from the Pacific Cebu Resort in Barangay Suba Basbas via land to the Parish of Our Lady of the Rule in Barangay Poblacion in Lapu-Lapu City.

The original plan is a fluvial procession from Pacific Cebu Resort through its causeway in Barangay Mactan facing the Hilutongan Channel and sail towards the northern tip of Mactan island and pass through the Mactan channel until the sea procession reaches Muelle Osmeña’s docking area.

Around 60 Philippine Coast Guard registered motorized boats will join the fluvial procession.

Most of these boats are decorated, with a drum and bugle corps and cultural dancers.

The image of the Our Lady of the Rule will be carried by a bigger boat from Topline Ferry.

The PCG will be guiding the fluvial procession and will see to it that fluvial procession will be a safe one.

According to Ed Mendez, Lapu-Lapu City tourism officer, that the Philippine Navy would be deploying vessels for the security of the event.

The Philippine Air Force will still be doing the flower drop using a chopper during the sea procession.

After the image arrives at Muelle Osmeña, it will carried by a vehicle that will bring it to the Parish Church of Our Lady of the Rule where a Mass will be celebrated. /dbs