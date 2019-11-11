CCPO welcomes body cameras during drug bust operations

CEBU CITY, Philippines — As Vice President Leni Robredo enters as the new anti-drug czar, new rules may also be imposed soon including the installation of body cameras for police officers as one of the requirements when conducting anti-illegal drug operations.

For Police Colonel Geovanie Maines, officer-in-charge of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), the idea of requiring body cameras during their buy-bust operations, would be openly accepted under his jurisdiction.

Robredo annonced on Friday that the body cameras would be necessary to also protect the police from groundless charges.

Read more: Robredo says body cameras needed during anti-drug ops

“Go ako dun. Gusto ko yun on my part walang problem dun,” said Maines.

(I would go for it. I like the idea. On my part, I don’t have a problem with it.)

Maines said that if the plan to install body cameras would be implemented, it would also be a chance for the police to send a message to the public that they would be fair and honest when doing their jobs.

Amid the intensified anti-illegal drugs and criminality operations, Maines said they never wanted to kill.

However, if situations would put his men in danger, especially if the criminals would resist arrest and would fire their weapons first, then, Maines said, the police would have the right to strike back.

“Kung may pamilya yun, may pamilya din mga polis ko,” said Maines.

(If they [criminals] have a family, my officers have families too.)/dbs