UV bags SBP Visayas crown 

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The University of the Visayas (UV) Small Basketeers Philippines (SBP) are the back-to-back Visayas champions of the SBP division of the Visayas Regional Finals of the 34th SBP Passerelle Twin Tournament backed by Milo.

UV SBP clinched its second straight Visayas title by streaking past St. John’s Institute of Bacolod, 40-35, last Sunday, November 10, 2019, in Pototan, Iloilo City.

The other Cebu team in the tournament, though, wasn’t as lucky as the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) lost the Passerelle title to HERCOR College, 88-68.

HERCOR is the first team from Roxas City to win the title.

Both UV and HERCOR College will be representing the Visayas in the national finals, which will be hosted by Roxas City on November 23 and 24.

In the SBP division, UV leaned on Neil John Bernante, who sank a clutch triple for UV with four seconds left with the game tied at 35-all.

John Louie Bual led UV with 13 points while Bernante and John Carl Baring added six points apiece.

Karl John Agravante had 13 points to lead St. Johns Institute.

The battle for third place was won by Hua Siong College of Iloilo, which scored a 46-39 victory over Colegio de la Purisima Concepcion of Roxas.

Hua Siong also won the Sportsmanship Award for good behavior throughout the tournament.

Finishing at third place in the Passerelle was University of St. La Salle of Bacolod, which defeated defending champion St. Robert’s International Academy of Iloilo, 63-53.

HERCOR College also bagged the Sportsmanship Award. /bmjo