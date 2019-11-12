High-value target nabbed with P340k worth of illegal drugs

CEBU CITY, Philippines—A high-value target was arrested by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) in a buy-bust operation on Monday morning, November 11, 2019.

The suspect, identified as 27-year-old Lester Ablay, was arrested along N. Bacalso Avenue, Barangay Labangon in Cebu City when he handed a pack of suspected shabu to an undercover PDEA-7 agent.

According to Leia Alcantara, public information officer (PIO) of PDEA-7, they have put Ablay, of Barangay San Roque, Cebu City, under surveillance for more than a week after receiving information from a concerned citizen.

She said Ablay could dispose almost a kilo per week as he peddles the illegal drugs around Cebu City and other neighboring areas.

Confiscated from Ablay was at least 50 grams of suspected shabu, which has an estimated dangerous drugs board (DDB) value of P340,000.

Ablay is now detained in the PDEA-7 detention facility in Sitio Sudlon, Barangay Lahug, where he will have to wait for the case for violating Section 5 of Article 2 of the Republic Act 9165 or the peddling of illegal drugs to be filed. /bmjo