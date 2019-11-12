Baby Webmasters hope to retain Cesafi title; go up against Baby Panthers in Nov. 12 semifinals game

Semifinal Games today, November 12, 2019 at the Cebu Coliseum

5:15 p.m. – UC (No.1) vs (No.4) USPF (HS)

6:45 p.m. – SWU (No.1) vs (No.4) USC (College)

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Defending champions University of Cebu (UC) Baby Webmasters will be vying for a chance to retain their Cesafi secondary title when they go up against the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Baby Panthers when the semifinal round kicks off this afternoon, November 12, 2019 at the New Cebu Coliseum.

The other semifinals game will have Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles contesting the remaining finals ticket against University of the Visayas (UV) Baby Lancers on Thursday, November 14, still at the Cebu Coliseum.

The UC Baby Webmasters, SHS-AdC Magis Eagles and the UV Baby Lancers all finished with identical win-loss records of 8-2 when the Magis Eagles won over the Baby Webmasters, 65-62, during the final day of elimination on Nov. 9.

This was broken via the Olympic Quotient System wherein the “Points For” was divided by the “Points Against.”

UC retained the top spot after having the quotient of 1.342. SHS-AdC climbed to the second spot with its quotient of 1.109 relegating UV to the third spot with 0.762. Thus, UC will go up against USPF this afternoon while SHS-AdC will face UV on Thursday.

UC and SHS-AdC will enjoy a twice-to-beat advantage. This means that if UC wins over USPF in this afternoon’s game, they will already advance to the finals.

This match-up will be exciting as UC had won over the USPF during their eliminations game held last Sept. 28 by just five points, 56-51.

The UC Baby Webmasters are gunning for their second straight Cesafi secondary title and their fourth in total.

USPF, on the other hand, will be gunning for their first title. / dcb