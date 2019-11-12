Cebuano visual artist only Filipino to exhibit art work in United Nations SEA of Solutions

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Another talented Cebuano visual artist has made it to the international stage.

Francis Sollano, 35, a social practice artist from Cebu is the only Filipino artist who was invited to exhibit his creation at the United Nations Environment SEA of Solutions.

The exhibit runs from November 11 to 14, 2019 in Bangkok, Thailand.

Sollano shared with CDN Digital how he got into the exhibit.

“I received an invitation direct from the United Nations Environment to participate in the event. It is a humbling experience to be the only Filipino visual artist and representing Cebu. As UNESCO just designated Cebu as ‘Creative City of Design’, this other feat of having a Cebuano represent the creative industry cements our role in the region,” says Sollano.

The United Nations Environment SEA of Solutions is an exhibit that showcases wearable art made entirely from used plastic bottles from artists. The SEA of Solutions is bringing together governments, business leaders, scientists, UN agencies and community groups, to dialogue on solutions for marine plastic pollution.

“SEA of Solutions 2019 will include high-level plenary sessions, panel discussions, and parallel sessions to increase the variety and deliver greater knowledge exchange. Case studies demonstrating innovation, applied technology, and improved information approaches are expected to enhance participants’ experiences and ensure understanding of how persistent challenges across the sector have been solved,” says Sollano.

Sollano recalled that he made the piece for three months completely out of recycled plastic bottles.

Aside from wearable art, he is also introducing his new venture of creating home and lifestyle products out of recycled and up-cycled raw materials handcrafted in Sri Lanka.

Now, Sollano is in Bangkok and is in cloud nine as he received a lot of praise for his marvelous work.

“When the UN organizers saw it yesterday, they were so amazed because of the amount of work and its aesthetics. It’s rare that Filipinos are given the spotlight for our greatness. It was such a humbling experience for me,” says Sollano.

Sollano has yet again made the entire Philippines proud of the work he has done, not just in the name of art but in the fight to conserve marine life. /bmjo