Labella says Sinulog Governing Board, Sinulog Foundation Inc.  have complementary roles

CEBU CITY — The Sinulog Governing Board (SGB) and the Sinulog Foundation Inc. (SFI) have complementary roles in the holding of the Sinulog Festival.

“The function of Sinulog Governing Board and the function of Sinulog Foundation Inc. are complementary,” Mayor Edgardo Labella said in a press conference Tuesday.

“No one is above the other,” he said.

The mayor explained that the SGB would be in charge of peace and order, traffic and disaster preparedness.

However, the SGB may take on other tasks upon agreement with the SFI, he added.

Labella, who is the SGB chairman, made the clarification after SGB Executive Director Barney Borja released a statement saying that the SFI, along with various government agencies, is ‘under its wing.’

“SGB will serve as the regulatory board that will oversee SFI and its executive committee, and has the right to review and approve all resolutions and actions of the SFI’s executive committee,” said SGB statement.

The SGB statement also identified areas that had to be improved. These included the need to streamline mechanics of performances particularly the mardi gras, zone viewing decks and selling stalls to improve foot traffic, and create targeted side events to expand the festival’s entertainment factor.

The board also noted the need to create a revitalized image of the festival to provide renewed appeal to its target markets, identified as primarily 38-50 years old and, secondarily, 22-37 years old living in Manila, Cebu and its surrounding islands.

The board also wanted to target foreign markets such as Korea, China, and Japan.

Meanwhile, the SFI had posted an announcement on its FB page Tuesday.

“The Sinulog Foundation is an independent non-government organization, which has successfully organized the Sinulog Festival for more than 30 years already,” the SFI said.

The SFI statement added that it would continue with it’s preparations as organizers of the Sinulog Festival 2020 with the Cebu City SGB chaired by the mayor, “coordinating, complementing and cooperating with the Sinulog Foundation.” /dbs