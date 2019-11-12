USPF stuns UC in double overtime to send semis duel to do-or-die game

Cebu City, Philippines—The University of Southern Philippine Foundation (USPF) clawed back from 17 points down and beat the defending champion University of Cebu (UC), 82-77, in a semifinal game of the Cesafi high school basketball tournament on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at the Cebu Coliseum.

The Baby Panthers’ victory erased the twice-to-beat edge of the Baby Webmasters in the semifinal round, which means both teams will meet in a knockout game to determine who will advance to the championship round.

The knockout game will be set on Saturday, November 16, at the same venue.

Kyle Niño Ochavo led USPF’s comeback as he scored 30 points in the win.

He also made the shot that tied the score at 63 at the end of regulation.

