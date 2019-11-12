Ex-convict nabbed with P1.02M worth of suspected shabu in Dumaguete

DUMAGUETE CITY, Negros Oriental —Over P1 million worth of suspected shabu ( crystal meth) was confiscated from a 36-year-old former convict during an anti-illegal drug operation in Purok 7, Barangay Batinguel, Dumaguete City, Negros Oriental at 9:45 p.m. of November 12, 2019.

In an interview, Police Lieutenant Colonel Wilfredo Alarcon, Dumaguete City Police Office chief, identified the suspect as Regi Calugcugan, who is also known as Black Knight, of East Balabag, Valencia, Negros Oriental.

According to Alarcon, the suspect was in the high value target list in the provincial level.

Ten sachets believed to be shabu and weighing at least 150 grams, were confiscated from the Calugcugan.

Alarcon said that the drugs found in Calugcugan’s possession were believed to have an estimated Dangerous Drugs Board value of P1,020,000.00.

Also recovered from the suspect during the drug operation were P1,000 buy-bust money, a digital weighing scale, an improvised sealer, a sling bag, cash proceeds amounting to P1,200, a piece of a plastic canister and a gray Mitsubishi Lancer Sedan with plate number GGW-926.

Calugcugan when interviewed admitted that the suspected shabu were taken from him.

“Tighatud-hatud ra (shabu). Ako ihatud sa usa ka Christine ra. Bag-o ra ko ana. Last year ko nakagawas tungod sa illegal possession (firearms). On probation ko,” Calugcugan said.

(I am just a courier of that (shabu). I would deliver it to a certain Christine. I am new to the job. It was last year that I was released from prison after doing time for illegal possession of firearms. I am on probation.)

Meanwhile, Alarcon said the arrest of the suspect was a result of the intensified anti illegal-drug operation to all probationers especially those who were under probation and who are in the police list.

Alarcon described the suspect as allegedly a drug distributor.

“Mao ni siya ang downline atong mga bodegero didto sa San Jose,” Alarcon added.

(This is the downline — the warehouseman there in San Jose.) /dbs