Two separate buy busts yield close to P800k worth of suspected illegal drugs

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Police confiscated close to P800,000 worth of suspected illegal drugs in two separate buy bust operations here.

The Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) conducted two separate buy-and-bust operations that led to the arrest of one high-value male target and one street level female target.

The latest operation was conducted at the Gallopa Compound in Barangay Wireless Subangdaku, Mandaue City, Cebu around 3 a.m. on Wednesday, November 13, 2019.

Arrested from the operation was Ina Mischelle Espina Manliguez, 26 years old, and a resident of the area.

Police Major Kenneth Albotra, chief of San Nicolas police station, who led the operation, said that the original target was the boyfriend of Manliguez identified as Victor Gallopa Tiu Jr., 35, also a resident of the area.

However, Tiu was able to elude the arrest as he reportedly went out using the backdoor of the apartment they were in.

Albotra said Tiu was the one who sold the drugs around Cebu City and Mandaue City and is able to dispose at least 500 grams a week.

Manliguez, on the other hand, was still arrested according to Albotra as she was believed to be the cohort of Tiu in selling the illegal drugs.

Confiscated from Malinguez during the arrest were packs of suspected shabu and marijuana with an estimated dangerous drugs board (DDB) value of P71,4000.

Malinguez is now in the detention cell of San Nicolas police, where she awaits the filing of appropriate charges.

Meanwhile, the City Intelligence Branch (CIB) of CCPO confiscated an estimated P714,000 worth of suspected shabu from Arsley Jylle Olis Abangan in another bust along A. Lopez Street, Sitio Bliss, Barangay Labangon, Cebu City at around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, November 12.

Police Major Randy Caballes told CDN Digital that Abangan had been under surveillance for a week after reports about his illegal activities reached their office.

Caballes said that Abangan had contacts inside the prison but they are still determining the identity of that person.

He said they are also monitoring the actions of Abangan’s father, who has been in prison for four years.

Abangan is now detained at the CCPO detention facility, where he will also wait for the filing of charges. /bmjo