‘Marijuana cultivator’ jailed for killing neighbor in Brgy Adlaon in 2012

CEBU CITY, Philippines –A marijuana cultivator from the mountain barangay of Adlaon in Cebu City was finally collared by the police on Tuesday afternoon, November 12, 2019, or seven years after he went into hiding to avoid arrest for a murder case.

Police were able to locate Ryan “Iti” Doncillo, 29, in his hiding place in Sitio Kiwkiw, Barangay Pitalo in San Fernando town in southern Cebu, says Police Lieutenant Colonel Randy Korret of the Cebu City Police Office City Mobile Force Company (CCPO-CMFC).

Korret said that Ryan was hiding in his relatives place in Barangay Pitalo.

Ryan’s arrest was made shortly after they also arrested on Nov. 3 his older brother, Roger, 34, who is also wanted for the murder of a certain Eddie Wagas in 2018, Korret said.

He said that both Ryan and Roger worked as marijuana cultivators in their home in Sitio Hagimit in the mountain barangay of Adlaon in Cebu City.

Korret said that Ryan’s murder victim, who was identified as a certain Felix Coca, merely passed by their marijuana plantation in 2012. Ryan killed him because he was afraid that Coca would tip police on their illegal activities.

Ryan's arrest was made by a joint team consisting of personnel from the CCPO-CMFC, Regional Intelligence Division in Central Visayas (RID-7) and the San Fernando Police Station.