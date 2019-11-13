Pomarejos: 2K people now at Basilica for 500 year celebrations of arrival of Santo Niño

CEBU CITY, Philippines — At least 2,000 people are estimated to be inside the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño as of 4 p.m. for the start 500 year celebrations of the arrival of Christianity in the country and image of the Señor Santo Niño.

Police Major Joemar Pomarejos, supervisor for the security measures in the area for the event, said they were expecting more people to arrive for the Mass that would start at around 4:30 p.m.

Pomarejos said that there had been a smooth flow of the crowd entering the Basilica despite the strict security measures implemented at the entrance.

He said that the police officers guarding the entrance and exit points of the area had been strict with inspecting the bags of the visitors and were firm with not allowing the entrance of visitors wearing bringing backpacks, ball caps and jackets.

“Peaceful ra man pud unya they follow the rules,” said Pomarejos of the crowd arriving and entering the Basilica./dbs