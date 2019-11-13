DTI-7: Sell only certified Xmas lights or face penalties

CEBU CITY, Philippines–The Department of Trade and Industry in Central Visayas (DTI-7) will be conducting a crackdown against those who will be selling uncertified Christmas lights.

In a press statement posted on the DTI-7 Facebook page, Regional Director Asteria Caberte said they would be strictly monitoring the sale of Christmas lights to protect consumers from the hazards posed by uncertified products.

Caberte said that low quality electric lights may cause electric shock and overheating that could lead to fire, property damage and even loss of lives.

She said that DTI has intensified its monitoring and enforcement activities in the region.

Traders caught selling uncertified Christmas lights would be charged for the violation of the Republic Act No. 4109 or the Public Standards Law. They would be required to pay fines ranging from P25, 000 to P150, 000 while the products that they sell would be confiscated, she said.

Product manufacturers may also be fined P300, 000 and / or risk the closure of their business.

Caberte is also urging consumers to be vigilant and to buy only certified products because “safety is paramount.”

“For the consumers, we suggest that you look at the packaging of the Christmas lights and make sure there’s a certificate seal,” she said.

To protect consumers, DTI has issued a list of certified Christmas lights manufacturers. The list can be viewed at the DTI Bureau of Philippine Standards (BPS) website at www.bps.dti.gov.ph. This includes the Philippine Standards (PS) licenses and import commodity clearances (ICC) of the manufacturer.

DTI issues PS and ICC certificates to manufacturers or importers after they have undergone checking and inspection for product standards compliance. / dcb