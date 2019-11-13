Carrot: The orange superfood

CEBU CITY, Philippines — It used to be just orange slices mixed in your favorite afritada dish.

But this bright-colored root vegetable has since made its way to a variety of dishes, pastries and drinks as it gained a reputation of being a superfood.

Carrot cake is now a favorite dessert and carrot juice is enjoyed by many as a refreshing and nutritious drink.

Carrots are rich in beta carotene which nutritionists say is converted by the body to Vitamin A. Vitamin A promotes good eyesight. It is also rich in potassium and fiber.

Health experts say it is low in glycemic index, which is good for people with diabetes. / celr