Carrot: The orange superfood
CEBU CITY, Philippines — It used to be just orange slices mixed in your favorite afritada dish.
But this bright-colored root vegetable has since made its way to a variety of dishes, pastries and drinks as it gained a reputation of being a superfood.
Carrot cake is now a favorite dessert and carrot juice is enjoyed by many as a refreshing and nutritious drink.
Carrots are rich in beta carotene which nutritionists say is converted by the body to Vitamin A. Vitamin A promotes good eyesight. It is also rich in potassium and fiber.
Health experts say it is low in glycemic index, which is good for people with diabetes. / celr
