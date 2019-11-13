UC import Tosh Sesay: ‘Despite the pain, I’ll give my best to help team secure the win’

Cebu City, Philippines—African student-athlete Tosh Sesay is all fired up after being cleared to play for the University of Cebu (UC) in their semifinal matchup with defending champion University of the Visayas (UV) on Thursday, November 14, 2019, at the Cebu Coliseum.

The 6-foot-9 Sesay encountered a bit of a problem when he skipped the All-Star festivities last Sunday, November 10, just days before UC’s semifinal battle with UV.

League rules states that anyone who skips the All-Star without a valid reason will be suspended.

Sesay was supposed to compete in the slam dunk competition but opted not to due to a thumb injury.

After showing the necessary papers needed, Sesay dodged suspension and was cleared to play on Wednesday, November 13.

“I’m so happy I’m finally cleared for the game,” said the 22-year-old African cager.

Sesay isn’t a hundred percent, though.

“Well, after another check up from the doctor [on Tuesday], my left thumb is still in pain. But I’ll handle it. You know how important this is for us,” the big man added.

UC actually swept UV in the elimination round but Sesay doesn’t want to be too comfortable about that fact.

“[Even if] we defeated them twice in the first and second rounds, doesn’t mean that we can underestimate them. They’re the three-peat champions. They know what it takes to fight,” Sesay said.

Still, Sesay is confident the team has a fighting chance.

The Webmasters have a slight advantage as they are armed with a twice-to-beat edge against the Green Lancers for finishing at no. 2 after the elimination round.

“Rest assured, we are prepared for them and we are going for the win,” Sesay said.

But what about his hurting thumb that he injured in a game against Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U)?

Well, he wants to let the UC fans know that they’ll not even notice that he will be playing hurt come game day.

“Despite the pain, I’ll give my best to [help the team] secure that win. [They] just need to come out and support the Webmasters,” he said.

The winner in this series takes on the Southwestern University (SWU)-Phinma Cobras, who advanced to the finals after ousting the University of San Carlos on Tuesday, November 12.

Should UV win on Thursday, a knockout game will be played on Saturday at the Cebu Coliseum.