Around 100 houses burned down in Mandaue City fire

Cebu City, Philippines—A fire burned down an estimated 100 houses in Sitio Pilapil, Barangay Casuntingan in Mandaue City on Thursday afternoon, November 14, 2019.

Senior Fire Officer 3 Noel Codilla, the lead investigator of the case, said that the fire started in the house of a certain Lenny Galites, who rented a few rooms in the second floor of the house.

Codilla said based on initial investigation, they suspect two scenarios that started of the fire. He said it may have been from a tenant who was cooking or a cellphone charger that burst in the second floor of Galites’ house.

Fire officials from the Mandaue Fire Station said the fire alarm was reported at 2:20 p.m. and raised to the fourth alarm at 2:26 p.m.

It took 1 hour and 7 minutes for the BFP to put out the fire since the area is residential and the houses were tightly packed. The houses were also made of light materials causing the rapid spread of the fire.

