Lapu-Lapu City warns motorists of road closures on Sunday for civic military parade

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu – Key roads in this city will be closed on Sunday, November 17, as around 10,000 individuals are expected to join the government-led civic military parade, the City Traffic Management Systems (CTMS) announced.

Motorists are cautioned to avoid G.Y. Dela Cerna, S. Osmeña, A. Tumulak streets, Ceres and Hoops Dome roads as these are the routes of the civic military parade.

Tricycles and public utility jeeps (PUJ) loading and unloading areas will be at P. Rodriguez Street.

All motorist coming from Cordova town bound for the Mactan Export Processing (MEPZ)1 and Mandaue City on the mainland shall take P. Rodriguez Street, right turn to Lopez Jaena Street and another right turn to Ompad Street to their destination.

All motorists coming from Mandaue and MEPZ 1 bound for Looc, Babag and Cordova shall take Mantaue Road, right to Ompad Street, turn left to BM Dimataga Street and turn left to P. Rodriguez Street to their destination.

The same route shall be followed for motorists coming from Tamiya bound to Looc, Babag and Cordova via Mantaue, Ompad and BM Dimataga Streets.

According to CTMS head Mario Napuli, the road closure begins at 11 a.m. on Sunday.

“Giawhag namo kadtong aduna’y mga lakaw aning adlawa sa Domingo, aning mga orasa dinhi sa Poblacion ug Gun-ob area nga mosayo o pangandaman ang ilang mga biyahe aron dili malangan sa inyong mga lakaw,” said Napuli.

(We advise those who have appointments this Sunday at these particular hours here at Poblacion and Gun-ob areas to travel early or prepare ahead their travels to avoid delay).

They will however open the closed roads when the tail of the parade had passed by.

There will be dance and drum and bugle showdown at Hoops Dome after all participants have arrived.

The civic military parade will be joined by students, teachers and officials from the Department of Education, Lapu-Lapu City Police Office, Bureau of Jail Management and Penology, Bureau of Fire Protection, Philippine Air Force, Philippine Navy, Non-governmental Organizations and all government employees./elb