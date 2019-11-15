Matteo writes heartfelt message to Sarah’s parents

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Matteo Guidicelli took to social media his dream of bringing together the Guidicelli and Geronimo families around the dinner table to “simply celebrate life.

Guidicelli announced on November 7 that he is engaged to his girlfriend of six years, Popstar Princess Sarah Geronimo.

Sarah’s mother, Divine, is known to be strict when it comes to her daughter.

In the post, Guidicelli wrote that “love, happiness, joy and life must always be celebrated.”

In the post, Guidicelli shared that family is important to him and described it as his “number one priority.”

“Im extremely excited to start my own family with the love of my life, my fiancée Sarah G,” he wrote.

Addressing his fiancée’s parents, he said: “Tito Delfin and Tita Divine, if there have been hard feelings or events that were not supposed to happen in the past, I humbly apologize. I assure you that I will give Sarah a happy life with the best of my capabilities.”

Guidicelli said he intends to show this with “pure, honest love and respect.”

Seemingly asking permission from the Geronimo couple, he said that they wish to move forward with their life plans and begin a brand new chapter of their lives.

“Mahal na mahal ko po si Sarah. Mahal ko din po kayong magulang nya at mga kapatid nya. Hangad ko po na maging isang pamilya tayo. Pangako ko po na aalagaan ko si Sarah na kapareho ng pangangalaga nyo sa kanya,” he wrote.

(I love Sarah very much. I also love you, her parents and siblings. It is my intention that we will become one family. I promise that I will take care of Sarah in the same way that you took care of her.)

Guidicelli also expressed gratitude to his parents, Gianluca and Glenna, whom, he said, taught him the values of a solid family.

He said his father showed him the best example and considers him as his mentor.

“Papa and Mama’s values, passion and selfless attitude has taught my siblings and me a lot and has molded us to become what we are today. One day, I pray, I will do the same for my own family,” said Matteo.

He also said that he is thankful to his parents for welcoming Sarah to their family.

He said his sister, Georgia and brother, Paolo love Sarah.

“Knowing she is loved and accepted in the family simply fills my heart with joy,” he said.

Guidicelli also shared that his relationship with Geronimo has not been smooth sailing. The couple has chosen to keep their relationship low key and private in the last six years starting with their courtship.

“I saw her grow, mature, and develop into an independent beautiful woman that I am extremely proud of! My love, thank you,” he said.

The couple has not announced a wedding date yet.

Matteo’s brother, Paolo, wrote in his Instagram story that the couple has been engaged for e year before Matteo shared the news of their engagement on November 7.