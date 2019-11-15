UC off to hot start in Cebu City Olympics

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Cesafi-member school and secondary division defending champion University of Cebu (UC) started hot on the first day of competition on Thursday, November 14, 2019, of the 29th Cebu City Olympics held in various venues here.

The UC Webmasters opened their title retention bid with a gold-silver-bronze medal tally of 7-4-5 while at the far second spot is the University of San Carlos with a 2-9-3 medal haul.

Unit 6 climbed to third in the standings with a 2-1-2 medal count. Unit 6 is comprised of student athletes coming from the north district 3 and 7.

The tankers of UC accounted for five of the gilts while the other two gold medals were handed in by its athletics team.

The UC tankers were led by Jehaosh Garrido who handed in two gold medals via the 400-meter freestyle with his time of 4:58.63, and in the 50-meter butterfly which he finished with a time of 29.50 seconds.

Other gold medals were contributed by Bencynth Luage via the 50-meter butterfly wherein she clocked 33.06 seconds and Mary Indaya who topped the 200-meter butterfly with a time of 3:23.96.

Completing the first day gold haul of UC tankers were its secondary boys who dominated the 200-meter medley relay with a time of 2:10.70.

Over at the oval of the Cebu City Sports Center, UC got its two gold medals from Crystal Villanueva who dominated the high jump competition with her 1.30-meter mark, and Princess Jean Nalzaro who ruled the 100-meter hurdles with 15.21 seconds.

Currently leading the elementary division is Unit 8 with a medal tally of 3-4-3, closely trailed by Unit 4 at second with 3-1-1 while the Cebu Institute of Technology-University and defending champion Unit 1 share the third spot with 2-1-0.

Unit 8 is comprised of student athletes from the north district 4 and north district 8; Unit 4 by schools from south district 4 and 8 while Unit 1 is manned by student athletes from the schools in south district 1 and 5.

Most of the events of this multi-sporting event will end this weekend with the gold medalists to represent Cebu City in the Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (CVIRAA) Meet sometime in February next year. /bmjo