Labella forms City Peace and Order Council

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella has ordered the formation of the Cebu City Peace and Order Council (CPOC) to ensure the coordination of agencies for the general security of the city.

Labella signed the Executive Order (EO) forming the CPOC on November 11, 2019, naming himself as chairperson of the council with Vice Mayor Michael “Mike” Rama as his vice chairman.

Among the members of the CPOC are the representatives of the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG), the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency, and civil society organizations.

The mayor said the goal of the CPOC would be to ensure the peaceful situation in Cebu City and for all concerned agencies to be well-coordinated especially during big events such as Sinulog.

Moreover, Labella said he would want the council to create a special action committee on Anti-Insurgency, Anti-Criminality, and Crisis Management.

“The council can recommend sanctions against local officials who are giving materials and political support to insurgents,” said Labella in the EO.

The council is set to meet quarterly to discuss the peace and order situation in the city.

In previous statements, Labella insisted the city was a safe place to live despite the recent ambush and killing of Clarin, Misamis Occidental Mayor David Navarro along M. Velez Street on October 25, 2019, who was then under the custody of the police.

He said the city is safe for all law-abiding citizens and only those involved in illegal activities have much to fear.

He also said that he was instructed by President Rodrigo Duterte when he was named as chairman of the Regional Peace and Order Council (RPOC) to intensify the fight against illegal drugs and criminality in the region.

This would also be the thrust of the CPOC to ensure that lawless elements would be subdued in the area. /dbs