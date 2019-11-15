IBP Cebu City hopes due process of law will be given to arrested lawyer

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP) Cebu City Chapter expressed sadness over the arrest of member and Lawyer Caesar Tabotabo.

Tabotabo was nabbed for alleged possession of marijuana at the Mactan-Cebu International Airport Domestic Terminal on Friday afternoon, November 15, 2019.

In a text message to CDN Digital, Lawyer Regal Oliva, the president of the IBP Cebu City Chapter, said the incident has brought dejection to the organization.

“We are saddened of this current incident that a member of the legal profession was implicated in this case,” Oliva said in a text message.

“We just hope that Attorney Tabotabo will be accorded due process of law and we hope the full arm of the law will be enforced to get into the bottom of this,” added Oliva.

The IBP Cebu City puts its trust that the law will prevail in the case of Tabotabo’s incident and he will be given a chance for due process and fair trial. /bmjo