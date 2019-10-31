Labella on Duterte’s order to intensify operations against criminality: ‘It’s a new challenge for me’

CEBU CITY, Philippines–President Rodrigo Duterte has asked Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella to intensify operations against criminality as Labella was named as the chairperson of the Regional Peace and Order Council in Central Visayas on October 28, 2019.

Labella said he was instructed by the President to look into the needs of the provinces in Central Visayas and check what they need the most in the fight against criminality.

“It is a new challenge for me. I cannot be an effective chairman if I don’t see what’s happening in the LGUs (local government units). I have to talk to the mayors,” said Labella.

Labella said he will start in Siquijor as he plans to visit the province in the next few months to discuss its security concerns and help formulate solutions.

He said the President wants a relentless fight against criminality, especially against illegal drugs, and this will be the goal of Labella in Central Visayas.

He reiterated that Cebu City is a safe place to stay for lawful individuals, but dangerous to lawless elements who are involved in the illegal drug trade.

“I am given the task of regional chairman, but I will take care first above other things, our beloved Cebu City. For those who want to continue their criminal activities in Cebu City, especially drug relates, better look for another place to stay,” said the mayor. /bmjo