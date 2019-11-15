Lawyer nabbed at Mactan airport for possession of marijuana

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — A 65-year-old lawyer was arrested by agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) at Mactan-Cebu International Airport Domestic Terminal for possession of suspected dried Marijuana leaves, which were placed in a cigarette pack at past 10 a.m. today November 15.

The suspect was identified as Caesar Tabotabo, residing in Cebu City, a labor lawyer and member of the IBP-Cebu Chapter.

Tabotabo was bound for Manila and his flight was supposed to depart at noon when during inspection by the security screening officer, he allegedly threw a cigarette pack where the marijuana was allegedly found.

Tabotabo is still held by the PDEA at the airport as of press time./dbs