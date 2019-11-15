Cebu City Olympics: Baby Webmasters are overall champs in secondary swimming competition

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of Cebu (UC) Baby Webmasters are back as the overall champions after two years in the secondary swimming competition of the ongoing 29th Cebu City Olympics.

UC added a gold-silver-bronze medal haul of 14-17-9 to their first day haul of 5-2-4 to dominate the secondary swimming competition with a total medal count of 19-19-13.

“Nabalik na jud tawn, after two years nakuha namo balik ang secondary boys and girls,” said a delighted UC swimming head coach Rolando Alvarez.

(We finally have it back. After two years, we got back the secondary boys and girls.)

The swimming competition ended Friday, November, 15, 2019 at the Cebu City Aquatic Center located inside the Cebu City Sports Center.

At far second is the University of San Carlos (USC), which had a total medal tally of 7-14-10, while rounding up the top 3 was Unit 3 manned by student athletes from schools under south district 3 and 6. Unit 3 had 6-1-0.

In the elementary division, none of the Cesafi member schools made it to the top 3 with Unit 8 taking the overall title with a medal tally of 9-11-9. Unit 8 is represented by student athletes from schools in north district 4 and 8.

At the second spot is Unit 1 manned by student athletes from schools in the first and fifth south districts. They finished with a medal count of 5-8-6.

Finishing at the third spot is Unit 5 with a medal tally of 4-9-8. The tankers of Unit 5 are from schools in the first and second districts.

The UC elementary tankers ended their campaign at the fifth spot with a 4-1-1 medal count.

New records

Aside from ruling the secondary division, UC tankers also posted new records in the relays.

UC erased Unit 4’s record in the secondary boys’ 400-meter medley relay of 4:54.37 by posting a new record of 4:48.92. They also posted a new record in the 200-meter freestyle relay with 1:54.80 replacing the 1:56.47 record posted by Maria Montessori International School.

The other 12 gold medals of UC were contributed by Jobert Indaya (200-m and 100-m breaststroke), Jib Paradero (100-m freestyle), Rein Villano (200-m breaststroke), Bencynt Luague (200-m and 400-m Individual Medley), Alexa Asibal (100-m and 200-m freestyle), Danika Villano (800-m freestyle), and 200-m freestyle relay girls.

Accounting for all four gold medals for UC in the elementary is Dionifel Ricarte./dbs