Porter collared with P1.4 M shabu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Waterfront Police Station of the Cebu City Police Office arrested a porter with P1.4 million worth of suspected shabu (crystal meth) in a drug bust at Sitio Riverside, Villagonzalo 1, Barangay Tejero of this city at around 1 a.m. today, Saturday, November 16, 2019.

The suspect, Alvin Lopez Fegarido, 29, was identified as among the high-value drug personalities in Cebu, according to Police Major Joemar Pomarejos, chief of the Waterfront police.

He said Fegarido was allegedly a “bulk distributor” of shabu whose name has been resurfacing from the previous drug personalities they arrested.

“Ga serve siya nga bodega (He served as the keeper of the drugs),” said Pomarejos.

Fegarido was nabbed with 220 grams of suspected shabu, with Dangerous Drugs Board (DDB) value of P1.49 million.

Pomarejos said Fegarido was under surveillance for three weeks before they pounced on him in a buy bust operation.

Fegarido, while he turned out to be a high value drug personality, was an unlikely suspect at first because he seemed decent person who worked as a porter for a company operating at the ports of Cebu City, and even appeared timid during their surveillance, revealed Pomarejos.

Pomarejos said the case of Fegarido is not yet over as they still need to locate his dealers and other members of the group he was working for. /elb