UC finishes off USPF, advances to Cesafi high school basketball finals

Cebu City, Philippines—The University of Cebu (UC) finally took care of the gritty University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) as the Baby Webmasters defeated the Baby Panthers, 81-56, in the do-or-die semifinal game of the Cesafi high school basketball tournament on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at the Cebu Coliseum.

Banban Savellejo led UC with 19 points, Kenyon Pondoc added 18 while Isaiah Blanco chipped in 17.

After scoring 30 in their first game in the semis, Kyle Niño Ochavo was held down to just 9 points in the rubbermatch.

The Baby Webmasters will next face the Sacred Heart School Ateneo de Cebu in the finals starting Monday, November 18, 2019.